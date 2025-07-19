Gold Rates in Lahore Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 19 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistani market witnessed a significant recovery amid ongoing economic uncertainty and global market fluctuations.
Data shared by Saraffa Market shows price of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs2,500, bringing the new rate to Rs. 357,600. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a decline of Rs2,143, now standing at Rs. 306,584.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold per tola
|Silver per tola
|Karachi
|357,600
|4,012
|Lahore
|357,600
|4,012
|Islamabad
|357,600
|4,012
|Peshawar
|357,600
|4,012
|Quetta
|357,600
|4,012
The price of silver per tola also increased to Rs. 4,012, while the rate for 10 grams surged to Rs. 3,439.
On the global stage, the trend mirrored the local market. The international bullion market recorded an increase of $25 in the price of gold per ounce, bringing the new international rate to $3,351.
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|328,900
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|281,985
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|28,198
|Per Ounce
|799,227
Buyers and investors are now closely watching future movements, with many hopeful that continued declines could make gold more accessible in the coming weeks.