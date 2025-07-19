Gold Rates in Lahore Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 19 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistani market witnessed a significant recovery amid ongoing economic uncertainty and global market fluctuations.

Data shared by Saraffa Market shows price of 24-karat gold per tola moved up by Rs2,500, bringing the new rate to Rs. 357,600. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw a decline of Rs2,143, now standing at Rs. 306,584.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold per tola Silver per tola Karachi 357,600 4,012 Lahore 357,600 4,012 Islamabad 357,600 4,012 Peshawar 357,600 4,012 Quetta 357,600 4,012

The price of silver per tola also increased to Rs. 4,012, while the rate for 10 grams surged to Rs. 3,439.

On the global stage, the trend mirrored the local market. The international bullion market recorded an increase of $25 in the price of gold per ounce, bringing the new international rate to $3,351.

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 328,900 Per 10 Gram Gold 281,985 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,198 Per Ounce 799,227

Buyers and investors are now closely watching future movements, with many hopeful that continued declines could make gold more accessible in the coming weeks.