Snatchers pull off earrings from Elderly Woman in Lahore’s Ghaziabad; See Video

LAHORE – An elderly woman was injured after falling victim to a snatching incident in Ghaziabad area of Lahore, where a thief forcibly pulled off gold earrings from her ears.

The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV, which shows woman sitting in a shop. According to eyewitnesses, a man suddenly approached, as a customer, and pulled the earrings from her ears before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage of the robbery clearly showing the suspect grabbing the earrings and escaping in the densly populated area.

Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s son, Nadeem Bhatti. Authorities are currently investigating the matter and reviewing the footage to identify and apprehend the culprit.