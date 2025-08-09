Snatchers pull off earrings from Elderly Woman in Lahore’s Ghaziabad; See Video

LAHORE – An elderly woman was injured after falling victim to a snatching incident in Ghaziabad area of Lahore, where a thief forcibly pulled off gold earrings from her ears.
The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV, which shows woman sitting in a shop. According to eyewitnesses, a man suddenly approached, as a customer, and pulled the earrings from her ears before fleeing the scene.
لاہور! غازی آباد کے علاقے میںواردات سنیچر بزرگ خاتون کے کانوںسے سونے کی بالیاں نوچ کر فرار#92newshdplus #Lahore #GhaziAbad #Incident #Footage #robbery #92news pic.twitter.com/XpYZ7t5mlT
— 92 News HD Plus (@92newschannel) August 9, 2025
CCTV footage of the robbery clearly showing the suspect grabbing the earrings and escaping in the densly populated area.
Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s son, Nadeem Bhatti. Authorities are currently investigating the matter and reviewing the footage to identify and apprehend the culprit.