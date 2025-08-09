Pm Shehbaz To Attend Ninth Future Investment Initiatives Forum In Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum, slated to take place from October 27 to October 30.

The invitation was formally extended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki during a meeting with the Prime Minister. During their discussions, two leaders exchanged views on recent regional developments.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with senior officials Tariq Fatemi and Tauqeer Shah.

In separate engagement, National Party President Abdul Malik Baloch called on Prime Minister. During meeting, PM Shehbaz emphasized that the development and upliftment of Balochistan remains a top priority for his government. Baloch expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s continued efforts to promote progress and prosperity in the province.

Prime Minister’s participation in the FII Forum highlights Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia amid evolving regional dynamics.