Mohsin Naqvi to run for Senate seat from Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Former Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi is going to contest the election for a Senate seat from Punjab next month.

According to the media reports, Naqvi said he would be the Senate "candidate of all", but he hasn't decided on his future political identity yet.

About the reports suggesting he was likely to be appointed the interior minister of Pakistan, the former Punjab caretaker chief minister said no decision had been made yet in this regard. He said that discussions were under way despite his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President-elect Asif Ali Zardari.

Naqvi's possible bid for a seat in the upper house of the parliament comes amid severe opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Speaking on a TV programme, PTI senior leader Asad Qasier had ruled out any possibility of "reconciliation" if Naqvi is to be included in the interior ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that Naqvi was being considered for the appointment as adviser to the prime minister on interior affairs with Rana Mehmoodul Hassan being the candidate for the Senate from Punjab.

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, a key figure in the ruling coalition, reportedly set a condition for the leadership of the alliance, asking them to ensure Naqvi’s unopposed election as senator.

Currently, Naqvi is serving as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after being elected unopposed. Last month, he replaced Zaka Ashraf as the cricketing body's chief for the next three years.

However, Naqvi's appointment as PCB chairman has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with the court having reserved its verdict on the petition, relying on the caretaker prime minister's powers to appoint the board's chief.