Pakistan has dismantled Lashkar-e-Taiba’s organisational structure: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has dismantled the organisational structure of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued from the federal capital.

Addressing recent developments, the spokesperson stated that the issue under discussion pertains to U.S. domestic laws, adding that the arrest of Sharifullah — involved in the Kabul terrorist attack — reflects Pakistan’s firm commitment to counterterrorism. He also accused India of having a well-documented history of spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda.

The spokesperson said India seeks to divert international attention from its atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan continues to support global counterterrorism efforts and has made unmatched sacrifices in this regard. He urged the international community to adopt objective and non-discriminatory policies to combat terrorism.

He further called on the global community to designate terrorist groups like the banned Majeed Brigade at par with the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army), stressing that any alleged link between Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba is baseless. Pakistan, through an effective and comprehensive strategy, has dismantled such groups, arrested their leadership, and prosecuted them.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the spokesperson said the country has remained on the front lines of the global fight against terror and continues to contribute to international peace through its counterterrorism efforts.

He also noted the arrest of Sharifullah, the mastermind behind the Abbey Gate bombing, and pointed out that there has still been no outcome from the investigation into the Pahalgam incident.