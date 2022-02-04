Hindu lawmaker Krishna Kumari chairs Pakistan Senate session on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Friday unanimously approved a resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, which will be marked on February 5.

The session was chaired by Hindu Senator Krishna Kumari Kohli. Members of the upper house of the parliament warmly welcomed her when she sat on the chair’s seat.

"A Hindu presiding [over] the Senate session on Kashmir in Pakistan. Chairman Senate [asked] our colleague Krishna Kumari Kohli to do the honour. In connection with #KashmirSolidarityDay, it's a strong message going out depicting [the] difference between Pakistan and Hindustan," Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli said it was a "great honour" to chair the session on Kashmir.

"It is great honour [that] I chaired the Senate session called to discuss the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day," she said.

In March 2018, Krishna Kumari Kohli become the first-ever Hindu Dalit woman to be elected to the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament.

Kohli, who comes from Nagarparkar village in Thar of the Sindh province, was born to a poor peasant family in 1979.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan paid rich tributes to the heroism and valour of Kashmiri people.

The resolution demanded the international community takes note of India's belligerence and cruelty against Kashmiris including the danger of genocide which is documented internationally.

It said that the international community should take cognizance and action against Indian gross and widespread human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as its open repudiation of UN resolutions.

The house demanded the Indian government to reverse and revoke the illegal and unilateral steps of 5th August 2019, which are gross violations of all UN resolutions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution called upon the Indian government to stop extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon and search operations.

Demanding immediate release of all political prisoners, the resolution denounced the illegal Indian measures to change the demographic structure and efforts to peddle a façade of normalcy in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The house warned India that even the worst form of state terrorism will not break the will of Kashmiri people or crush their legitimate struggle which is popular, spontaneous, widespread and indigenous.

The resolution demanded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his RSS fascist organization who have unleashed a reign of terror on the defenseless Kashmiri people and have been involved in unspeakable atrocities be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.