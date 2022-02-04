Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 'isn't available'
Fans are shocked not to access the Instagram account of Nora Fatehi, Bollywood’s glam and dance sensation.
The account, where she used to keep her fans updated about her activities by sharing awe-struck photos and dance videos, has apparently been deleted or blocked.
The 29-year-old celebrity was followed by around 37 million people on the social media platform. As fans try to access the account, they receive a message stating as ‘content unavailable’.
Earlier this week, the Dilbar famed star shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai.
The clicks where Nora's daredevil side shows as poses with majestic lions with no hesitance.
"Its that Lion energy from now on???? …they so beautiful tho ", captioned the O Saki Saki dazzler.
