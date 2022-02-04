Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding rumours continue to make rounds on the internet and now the news has been officially confirmed by Javed Akhtar.

The wedding festivities will take place on February 21.

Farhan’s father and the renowned Indian lyricist and screenwriter confirmed the big news in a chat with the Bombay Times.

“Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain [the wedding preparation] that is being taken care of by the wedding planners,” Javed Akhtar shared.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 situation, he added, the event is set to be an intimate one with close friends and family.

“Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people,” he said. As revealed in the initial announcement of the wedding, he emphasised that it will be a simple affair and that even the invites haven’t been sent out yet.

Moreover, he expressed fondness for his to-be daughter-in-law, Shibani and said that the most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well.

According to Pinkvilla, the couple plan to tie the knot in a court marriage and a day or two later, celebrate their union with family and close friends at Javed and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon.

Earlier, Akhtar was married to Adhuna Akhtar and the couple filed for divorce in 2016 after 15 years of marriage.