Sahiba Afzal shares a heartwarming mother-son moment (VIDEO)
Pakistani film actress Sahiba is one of the most popular actresses of Lollywood. The beautiful actress's charming persona and versatility make her loyal fans regularly tune into her social media handles.
While the 49-year-old star's Instagram feed is full of her work, her adorable children make rare but special appearances.
This time around, Sahiba shared an adorable mother-son interaction that has left the fans gushing. In the sweet video, her son serenades his mother with his favourite song.
"My son singing his favourite song for me ???? @zain.khan_102 @asimazhar", captioned Munda Bigra Jaye star.
On the professional front, Sahiba stepped into the film industry in 1992 and performed leading roles in several major films like Hero, Mamla Garbar Hai and Ishq Rehna Sada.
