Sahiba Afzal shares a heartwarming mother-son moment (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:39 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Sahiba Afzal shares a heartwarming mother-son moment (VIDEO)
Share

Pakistani film actress Sahiba is one of the most popular actresses of Lollywood. The beautiful actress's charming persona and versatility make her loyal fans regularly tune into her social media handles.

While the 49-year-old star's Instagram feed is full of her work, her adorable children make rare but special appearances.

This time around, Sahiba shared an adorable mother-son interaction that has left the fans gushing. In the sweet video, her son serenades his mother with his favourite song.

"My son singing his favourite song for me ???? @zain.khan_102 @asimazhar", captioned Munda Bigra Jaye star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sahiba Afzal (@sahiba_rambo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sahiba Afzal (@sahiba_rambo)

On the professional front, Sahiba stepped into the film industry in 1992 and performed leading roles in several major films like Hero, Mamla Garbar Hai and Ishq Rehna Sada.

Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on ... 05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after ...

More From This Category
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the ...
06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Fans in frenzy as Nora Fatehi’s Instagram ...
06:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Sana Fakhar responds to Pakistan's moral brigade ...
07:14 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Kapil Sharma and Hamid Mir's sweet Twitter ...
03:22 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Hira Mani receives flak for wardrobe choices
02:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her ...
05:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot this month
06:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr