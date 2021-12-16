Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding wins hearts
05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after months of speculation and whirlwind romance.

Walking down the aisle in their traditional royal outfits, the internet was left in awe of the fairytale wedding of Bollywood's it-couple and contemplated the well-kept secret romance.

The latest to jump onto the bandwagon is Pakistan celebrity couple Sahiba and Rambo whose hilarious take on VicKat's wedding has left the netizens rolling in laughter.

In the video, Rambo asks his wife, “I am clueless about one thing that why did Katrina prefer a normal looking guy among a lot of handsome heroes?” 

To his query, his wife Sahiba replied, “the same I did by marrying you”. The sarcastic answer leaves a puzzled expression on Rambo’s face that have left the fans amused.

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 in Rajasthan and later announced their wedding on social media.  The couple was joined by only close friends and family for the festivities.

