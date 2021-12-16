Katrina Kaif receives expensive wedding gifts from Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif tied the knot with beau Vicky Kaushal last week and needless to say, the wedding festivities gave dreamy fairytale vibes.

Now, the newlyweds are being showered with best wishes and wedding gifts by fellow Bollywood celebrities and friends with whopping price tags.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has reportedly received a Rs 3 crore Range Rover from superstar Salman Khan. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has gifted Katrina a Rs 2.7 crore diamond necklace, as per Indian media.

Moreover, Kaif's Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs while new neighbours Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent Rs 6.4 lakhs for bling diamond earrings.

Earlier, Kaushal and Katrina got married on December 9 in Rajasthan and later announced their wedding on social media. The couple was joined by only close friends and family for the festivities.

