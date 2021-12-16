Man, who killed 2 women and sexually abused over 100 corpses, gets life in UK prison

LONDON – Britain’s necrophiliac double murderer and depraved morgue monster David Fuller will die behind bars after being sentenced to two life orders.

Both murders were one of the longest unsolved double murder cases in the Kingdom before the arrest of the 67-year-old who pleaded guilty to the murders last month. He was also given sentences totaling 12 years for the sexual abuse of the deceased.

The convicted person assaulted and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in 1987. He also confessed 51 different evil crimes related to sexually abusing at least 102 victims, of which 82 have been identified, in the mortuaries over more than a decade.

Fuller’s youngest victim was around nine, while he didn’t resist praying to the 100-year-old woman. The identities of the remaining 20 victims are still unidentified. The culprit joins the list of a few other criminals in UK legal history to be serving two whole life orders.

During the conviction, judge Justice Cheema-Grubb, explicitly said her intention was that Fuller would die behind bars.

The man used to work in electrical maintenance at different hospitals since 1989 where the offenses continued until his arrest. He managed to visit the morgues when other staff had left and even filmed himself carrying out the attacks.

Following his arrest in 2020, officers carrying out a search of his house in Heathfield, East Sussex, found footage Fuller had recorded of himself abusing corpses between 2008 and November 2020.

The apparently stable Fuller used to keep records of his serial sex crimes on his computer folders while he titled 'Necro Lord', 'Register', 'Deadly', 'Deadliest' and 'Best Yet' to the clips he shot. He managed to keep the record of the crime with names, numbers, and dates, as well as images of a mortuary logbook.

Fuller was linked to the 30-year cold cases by a DNA breakthrough that then led British cops to his stash of sickening recordings of himself abusing dead persons.

The victim’s families demanded a public inquiry and urged lawmakers to reform necrophilia laws as the offense currently carries a maximum sentence of just two years in Britain.

British prime minister Boris Johnson also reacted to the uproar saying 'Nothing can undo the pain caused by David Fuller's unimaginable crimes, but I hope some comfort can be taken from the fact he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

'My thoughts are with the family and friends of his victims, who have shown incredible bravery in court today', he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid ordered a public inquiry into the case. The Conservative party leader said it a profoundly distressing case. While nothing can undo the damage that has been done, David Fuller has today been brought to justice for his unspeakable crimes.