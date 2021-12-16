Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Congratulations are in order as Pakistani fashion model Mushk Kaleem has tied the knot with longtime boyfriends Nadir Zia in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Needless to say, the celebrations was super festive and warm as the stunning newlyweds were all smiles while sealing the deal around family and friends.
Dressed in a white ethereal bridal galore and stunning pink lehenga choli by Ali Xeeshan, Mushk made a gorgeous beaming bride as she and the groom danced their heart out alongside the guests at the wedding celebrations.
Earlier, she announced that she is getting married to her fiancé by sharing her wedding card on Instagram, “Alhumdullillah. Twenty days to go! The countdown has begun”.
On the work front, Kaleem started her modelling career in 2009 and she has worked for several high-end brands. She bagged the Best Female Model award at the 20th Lux Style Awards.
