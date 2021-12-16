Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Share

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani fashion model Mushk Kaleem has tied the knot with longtime boyfriends Nadir Zia in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Needless to say, the celebrations was super festive and warm as the stunning newlyweds were all smiles while sealing the deal around family and friends.

Dressed in a white ethereal bridal galore and stunning pink lehenga choli by Ali Xeeshan, Mushk made a gorgeous beaming bride as she and the groom danced their heart out alongside the guests at the wedding celebrations.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grazia Pakistan (@graziapak)

Earlier, she announced that she is getting married to her fiancé by sharing her wedding card on Instagram, “Alhumdullillah. Twenty days to go! The countdown has begun”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mushk Kaleem (@mushkkaleem)

On the work front, Kaleem started her modelling career in 2009 and she has worked for several high-end brands. She bagged the Best Female Model award at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Mushk Kaleem all set to marry Nadir Zia next month 08:17 PM | 25 Nov, 2021

KARACHI - Pakistani model and entrepreneur Mushk Kaleem has announced that she is getting married to her fiancé ...

More From This Category
Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on ...
05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Ushna Shah slams moral brigade for calling actors ...
04:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Katrina Kaif receives expensive wedding gifts ...
02:32 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says he still in ...
02:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Imran Abbas bids final goodbye to his mother, ...
11:13 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired ...
05:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding wins hearts
05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr