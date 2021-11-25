Mushk Kaleem all set to marry Nadir Zia next month
KARACHI - Pakistani model and entrepreneur Mushk Kaleem has announced that she is getting married to her fiancé Nadir Zia next month.
Sharing her wedding card on Instagram, Kaleem captioned the post as: “Alhumdullillah. Twenty days to go! The countdown has begun”.
The nikka ceremony of the couple will be held on December 15, shaadi on December 17 and reception on December 18.
A day earlier, the fashion model, who is admired for her tall and Barbie doll appearance, shared a couple of teasing pictures wither her future hubby and captioned them "should we tell them".
She also runs a candle line called Mushk. Staring her modelling career in 2009, she has worked for several high-end brands and recently bagged the Best Female Model award at the 20th Lux Style Awards.
