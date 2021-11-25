Italy’s defence secretary general meets COAS Bajwa

10:02 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Italy’s defence secretary general meets COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano, Secretary General of Defence & National Armaments Director, Italy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday, according to Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan and with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values Italy's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

The Pakistan Army chief also emphasized on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He asserted that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

