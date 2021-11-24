#UK’s special envoy meets #COAS Bajwa, lauds #Pakistan’s role in #Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI – Nigel Casey, Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan & Iran for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan & Pakistan (SRAP) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baiwa at GHQ, on Wednesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.
Gen Bajwa said, "Pakistan values UK's role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship".
COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. He re-emphasized that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan".
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
