COAS Bajwa urges global help for crisis-hit Afghanistan 

RAWALPINDI – Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday.

According to ISPR, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term and enduring relationship with Bahrain.

Gen Bajwa also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.