COAS Bajwa witnesses corps level drills in Kharian (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed a corps-level exercise in Kharian, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Pakistan’s top commander witnessed the culmination phase of the exercise aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to army war games.

The military drills aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies, it said.

The latest drills involved the employment of the latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support.

Gen. Bajwa commended the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops and expressed his complete satisfaction with the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks and the latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood received COAS upon his arrival in the exercise area followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.