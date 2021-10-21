'Prepared to defend Pakistan' – Top commander witnesses battle drills in Bahawalpur (VIDEO)

MULTAN – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur, where he witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani & Khairpur Tamewali (KPT).

Mechanised troops demonstrated battle drills involved in operational cycle of the formation including offensive manoeuvres, the military's media wing said in a statement.

COAS Bajwa also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems at KPT ranges. It included integrated firepower display of various components including Armour, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation.

The top commander appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation. Interacting with troops, the Army chief emphasised on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.

"Pakistan Army is prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds," he emphasised.

Earlier on his arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.