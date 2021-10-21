'Prepared to defend Pakistan' – Top commander witnesses battle drills in Bahawalpur (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
'Prepared to defend Pakistan' – Top commander witnesses battle drills in Bahawalpur (VIDEO)
Share

MULTAN – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahawalpur, where he witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani & Khairpur Tamewali (KPT).

Mechanised troops demonstrated battle drills involved in operational cycle of the formation including offensive manoeuvres, the military's media wing said in a statement.

COAS Bajwa also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems at KPT ranges. It included integrated firepower display of various components including Armour, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation. 

The top commander appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation. Interacting with troops, the Army chief emphasised on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.

"Pakistan Army is prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds," he emphasised.

Earlier on his arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

More From This Category
TLP announces long march towards Islamabad ...
11:33 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
PU’s Digital Media Dept offers admissions to ...
10:37 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list
10:02 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistan to provide Rs5 billion in humanitarian ...
09:31 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Another 40 buses of Green Line Rapid Bus Service ...
07:32 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin retained as member of National ...
06:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood star Ananya Panday summoned in Cruise Drugs Party case
04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr