Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig’s honeymoon video goes viral
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Newlyweds Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically and the sneak-peeks of their Maldives getaway has left the fans awestruck.

Their whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding Jafry and Baig jetted off to the picturesque island for their honeymoon.

The popular Youtuber and his wife turned to their Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures of their trip.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping beyond stunning clicks of the island.

Shaveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony this year.

