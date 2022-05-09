Falak Shabir showers love on wife Sarah Khan at Karachi mall
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and popular singer Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.
Falak's burgeoning romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town as the 35-year-old crooner makes sure to meet his wife with a beaming face or a beautiful flower.
This time around, the Ijazat singer was spotted showering love on the Raqs e Bismil actor during his performance at a mall in Karachi last night.
The couple does not shy away from sharing some of the cutest family pictures and videos that leave their fans in complete awe.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced that they are expecting their first baby. The couple welcomed baby girl Alyana on October 8.
