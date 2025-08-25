Meet Firasat Ali: Pakistani Tire repairman who Won Gold at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

BANGKOK – Another humble story success captured hearts of Pakistanis as 22-year-old Firasat Ali, a tire repair worker from Multan, won the gold medal in the Junior 75 kg category at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

Firasat’s journey is no less than a tale of determination against all odds. Losing his father at tender age, Firasat was forced to work fixing punctured tires to support his family. Despite financial hardships, he secretly trained at the local gym, often skipping meals and paying minimal fees whenever he could.

Sharing his journey in interviee with International media, Firasart said he got trainign in absence ogf gym owners as he couldn’t afford monthly fees. Sometimes I worked all day fixing tires and had no time to eat or train, but I never gave up on my dream of competing , he added.

Firasat’s hard work and didication paid off spectacularly, earning him gold at the continental level. He has also won national titles such as Mr. Punjab, Mr. Junior Multan, and Mr. Multan before making his mark internationally.

While Firasat’s story captured attention, Pakistan’s success at the Asian Championship did not stop there. Five gold medals were won in total by the six-member Pakistani team:

Ijaz Ahmed (51), representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, won gold in the Masters category. A three-time Mr. Pakistan, Ijaz fainted twice during practice due to extreme training conditions but never wavered.

Faizan Gul clinched gold in the Sports Physique category. Bilal Ahmed, from Quetta, won the 180 cm category gold, dedicating it to his father who suffered a stroke months ago. Shakeel Ahmed captured gold in the 182 cm category.