07:50 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig in Maldives for their honeymoon
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding, the newlyweds has jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Needless to say, the popular vlogger and his gorgeous wife were a treat for sore eyes as they happily posed for the camera.

The couple turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared a sneak peek from their Maldives getaway, leaving fans awestruck.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque island.

Shaveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

