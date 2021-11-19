Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig in Maldives for their honeymoon
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding, the newlyweds has jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.
Needless to say, the popular vlogger and his gorgeous wife were a treat for sore eyes as they happily posed for the camera.
The couple turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared a sneak peek from their Maldives getaway, leaving fans awestruck.
The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque island.
Shaveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony.
