Khalilur Rehman files complaint at FIA's cybercrime wing over leaked video

Web Desk
10:09 AM | 1 Aug, 2024
Khalilur Rehman files complaint at FIA's cybercrime wing over leaked video

Famous writer and poet Khalilur Rehman Qamar approached Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his explicit videos went viral online.

it started with kidnapping of Khalil as a woman invited Qamar to her home late at night under the guise of discussing a new drama project. Armed men then entered the house and assaulted him. He was released after allegedly paying a significant ransom to the gang.

In his complaint, Qamar stated that the gang members blackmailed him and extorted a large sum of money. He explained that the accused filmed obscene videos of him and leaked them when he refused to pay further extortion money. 

Khalil maintained that these explicit clips damaged his reputation. Additionally, Qamar filed a case at Sundar Police Station in Lahore on July 21, following his alleged kidnapping.

Amna Urooj, along with 11 others, are currently in custody as the police continue their investigation. The alleged mastermind, Hassan Shah, was arrested from Peshawar.

The leaked videos feature Qamar and members of the gang. One clip captures the meeting with Qamar.

