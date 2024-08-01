Khalilur Rehman files complaint at FIA's cybercrime wing over leaked video

Famous writer and poet Khalilur Rehman Qamar approached Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after his explicit videos went viral online.
it started with kidnapping of Khalil as a woman invited Qamar to her home late at night under the guise of discussing a new drama project. Armed men then entered the house and assaulted him. He was released after allegedly paying a significant ransom to the gang.
In his complaint, Qamar stated that the gang members blackmailed him and extorted a large sum of money. He explained that the accused filmed obscene videos of him and leaked them when he refused to pay further extortion money.
Khalil maintained that these explicit clips damaged his reputation. Additionally, Qamar filed a case at Sundar Police Station in Lahore on July 21, following his alleged kidnapping.
Amna Urooj, along with 11 others, are currently in custody as the police continue their investigation. The alleged mastermind, Hassan Shah, was arrested from Peshawar.
The leaked videos feature Qamar and members of the gang. One clip captures the meeting with Qamar.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
