Sep. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed accepts plea deal to avoid death penalty

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the man who planned September 11 attacks, reportedly agreed to a plea deal for a life sentence.
Alongside Mohammed, two other men Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi will also avoid the death penalty under the terms of the agreement. The plea deal, communicated to victims' families, reveals that the defendants will admit guilt to all charges, including the murders specified in the indictment.
The deal is slated to be officially announced, with sentencing set to begin on August 5. A military commission at Guantánamo Bay will still need to accept the pleas, examine evidence, and hear from victims.
Khalid Mohammed was detained from Pakistan in 2003 and subjected to severe torture. The extended pretrial process has been complicated by issues like torture, delays from the pandemic, and political disagreements over the trial’s location.
Rights group praised plea deal as step toward accountability but lamented case’s prolonged pace and called for the closure of Guantánamo Bay. Thery also called for need for justice and an end to torture practices.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
