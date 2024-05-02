Search

May 2 marks 13 years since al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan

11:19 AM | 2 May, 2024
ABBOTTABAD – May 2, 2024 marked thirteen years since 9/11 attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Abbottabad, a picturesque city, located in northern Pakistan.

On this day, a team of Black Hawks, entered Pakistani airspace and targetted a multi-story compound in Abbottabad where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden allegedly lived there for years, without Internet or any landline connection.

The operation made headlines as Washington was searching for Osama for almost a decade. He was reportedly found through his compound and was killed.

‘It was Brig Khalid who informed CIA about Osama bin Laden's compound’

Following the covert operation, Pakistan demolished the house on February 26, 2012, removing a symbol of humiliation for its military and marking a difficult period in US-Pakistan relations.

Pakistan officially denies that the spy agency protected bin Laden or that it had played any role in the May 2011 raid in Abbottabad. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-May-2018/ex-army-chief-gen-kayani-breaks-silence-denies-information-about-osama-bin-laden-s-presence-according-to-journalist
 

