May 2 marks 13 years since al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD – May 2, 2024 marked thirteen years since 9/11 attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Abbottabad, a picturesque city, located in northern Pakistan.

On this day, a team of Black Hawks, entered Pakistani airspace and targetted a multi-story compound in Abbottabad where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden allegedly lived there for years, without Internet or any landline connection.

The operation made headlines as Washington was searching for Osama for almost a decade. He was reportedly found through his compound and was killed.

Following the covert operation, Pakistan demolished the house on February 26, 2012, removing a symbol of humiliation for its military and marking a difficult period in US-Pakistan relations.

Pakistan officially denies that the spy agency protected bin Laden or that it had played any role in the May 2011 raid in Abbottabad.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-May-2018/ex-army-chief-gen-kayani-breaks-silence-denies-information-about-osama-bin-laden-s-presence-according-to-journalist

