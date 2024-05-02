May 2 marks 13 years since al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD – May 2, 2024 marked thirteen years since 9/11 attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Abbottabad, a picturesque city, located in northern Pakistan.
On this day, a team of Black Hawks, entered Pakistani airspace and targetted a multi-story compound in Abbottabad where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden allegedly lived there for years, without Internet or any landline connection.
The operation made headlines as Washington was searching for Osama for almost a decade. He was reportedly found through his compound and was killed.
Following the covert operation, Pakistan demolished the house on February 26, 2012, removing a symbol of humiliation for its military and marking a difficult period in US-Pakistan relations.
Pakistan officially denies that the spy agency protected bin Laden or that it had played any role in the May 2011 raid in Abbottabad.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-May-2018/ex-army-chief-gen-kayani-breaks-silence-denies-information-about-osama-bin-laden-s-presence-according-to-journalist
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
