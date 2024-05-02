Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan May 2024

The latest generation of Suzuki Cultus is not famous as compared to previous models, but the hatchback remains among the most famous cars, as its fuel-efficiency and resale helped it get famous among buyers.

After Alto, Cultus remains a mid-range hatchback model for Pak Suzuki. The car is apparently stylish, affordable, fuel-efficient, and practical but lacks a lot of features.

Cultus received updates and facelifts to stay in line with modern design and technology trends.

It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, offering features like air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems, depending on the variant.

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan 2024