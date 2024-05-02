Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan May 2024

The latest generation of Suzuki Cultus is not famous as compared to previous models, but the hatchback remains among the most famous cars, as its fuel-efficiency and resale helped it get famous among buyers.
After Alto, Cultus remains a mid-range hatchback model for Pak Suzuki. The car is apparently stylish, affordable, fuel-efficient, and practical but lacks a lot of features.
Cultus received updates and facelifts to stay in line with modern design and technology trends.
It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, offering features like air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems, depending on the variant.
|Cultus Models
|Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|Rs3,858,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|Rs4,244,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|Rs4,546,000
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
