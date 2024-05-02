Girls 'slap, yank and pull hair' in ugly road fight over Instagram argument (VIDEO)

As boys are known for rowdy moments, catfights are unusual but people in Indian northern state of UP witnessed the act.
In a recently viral clip, a group of four girls are seen engaged in a heated physical altercation over some heated argument on a photo-sharing app.
A clip captured them in a full-blown fight right over fiery comments shared on a reel. Reports claimed that the incident occurred at Biodiversity Park in Noida Sector-93.
The clip also shows cops in background, who decided against intervening, while the girls were seen fighting each other.
The clips, shared by users online and aired in Indian media, prompted different reactions from viewers.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
