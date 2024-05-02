Girls 'slap, yank and pull hair' in ugly road fight over Instagram argument (VIDEO)

Search

Web Desk
12:18 PM | 2 May, 2024
As boys are known for rowdy moments, catfights are unusual but people in Indian northern state of UP witnessed the act. 

In a recently viral clip, a group of four girls are seen engaged in a heated physical altercation over some heated argument on a photo-sharing app.

A clip captured them in a full-blown fight right over fiery comments shared on a reel. Reports claimed that the incident occurred at Biodiversity Park in Noida Sector-93.

The clip also shows cops in background, who decided against intervening, while the girls were seen fighting each other. 

The clips, shared by users online and aired in Indian media, prompted different reactions from viewers.

