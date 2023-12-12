Search

Pakistani woman joins US Air Force to avoid marrying cousin

Web Desk
07:00 PM | 12 Dec, 2023
Pakistani woman joins US Air Force to avoid marrying cousin
Caption: Hamna Zafar
Source: Senior Airman Karissa Dick/U.S. Air Force

Hamna Zafar, a Pakistani-American woman, joined the US Air Force to avoid marrying her cousin.

According to the international media portals, the interesting story of Zafar shook everyone. Zafar made an important decision of her life at the age of 19, resisting family and cultural pressure and struggling to achieve her dreams.

Zafar knew she would lose her family if she went against her parents' wishes by refusing marry her cousin in Pakistan, yet, the iron-willed woman rebelled and was determined to make her dreams come true.

Back when Zafar came to Pakistan with her family in 2019, she found out that the family flew back home not just to meet their relatives but also to set Zafar's engagement with her cousin.

This revelation left Zafar completely shocked and upset as she was being pressured to get engaged to a man she did not know or choose prior to the big decision.

Stuck in a dilemma, Zafar had to choose between her parents' traditions and her own desires, the American military official refused to sacrifice her independence, and paved her life by making a daring plan. Zafar later sought asylum and stayed with a college friend's family for some time.

Zafar was sheltered in a home by a woman named Claudia Barrera and provided the support she needed to complete her associate's degree, which is why she now calls Barrera 'mother'.

In 2022, Zafar took another bold step and joined the US Air Force where she is now serving as a security defender.

Narrating her story, the 23-year-old woman reportedly said, “I always thought about my parents, sisters and family, but the night I left home I only thought about myself.”

“I thought that my family would have come out of the stereotypical thinking, but I never thought that they would force me to marry their choice like this,” she shared.

According to media portals, Zafar revealed that she had no other choice to start over after her family refused to adopt her after her decision.

Pakistani woman converts to Hinduism to marry Indian lover

07:25 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Gold price continues to drop in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

