Gold price continues to drop in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs213,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs183,128.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs167,806, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs160,288.68 and 18k gold rate is Rs137,314.55 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $1,985 per ounce, after drop of $13 on Tuesday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver Lahore Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Karachi Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Islamabad Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Peshawar Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Quetta Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Sialkot Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Attock Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Gujranwala Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Jehlum Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Multan Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Bahawalpur Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Gujrat Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Nawabshah Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Chakwal Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Hyderabad Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Nowshera Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Sargodha Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Faisalabad Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00 Mirpur Rs. 213,600.00 Rs. 2448.00





