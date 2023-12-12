Zara apologises for controversial ad campaign

Fashion brand Zara has issued an apology for a controversial advertising campaign that featured statues wrapped in white, drawing criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.

The campaign likened to images of corpses wrapped in the Gaza Strip, triggered calls to boycott Zara. In response, the brand acknowledged that some customers found the images offensive and clarified that the intent was solely to present the garment in an artistic context.

Expressing regret for the "misunderstanding," Zara emphasized its respect for everyone.

"After listening to comments regarding the latest Zara atelier campaign "The Jacket";we would like to share the following with our customers:

the campaign, which was conceived in July and photographed in September, presents a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craft-made garments in an artistic context.

Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

The hashtag #BoycottZara gained traction on social media. This incident underscores the challenges faced by global brands in navigating sensitive issues related to war. Zara clarified that the campaign, conceptualized in July and photographed in September, predated the October conflict and aimed to portray unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio. The Atelier collection, despite the removal of campaign posts, remains available in Zara stores. Zara's parent company, Inditex, has ensured the deletion of campaign photos from all platforms.