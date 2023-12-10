Clothing brand Zara angers netizens by portraying Gaza destruction in new advertising campaign

Spanish retailer brand Zara is facing a severe backlash for its tone-deaf recent advertising campaign. Images published by Zara’s social media handle show statues with missing limbs surrounded by rubble prompting social media users to believe that they have been compared to the destruction in Gaza.
The campaign, named The Jacket, is part of the brand's Atelier series, which it describes as "a limited edition collection from the house celebrating our commitment to craftsmanship and passion for artistic expression".
Photographed by Tim Walker with art direction by French-American company Baron & Baron, the depressing images feature American model Kristen McMenamy wearing a series of different jackets in a gloomy white room, surrounded by wooden crates and concrete rubble with rocks and a cardboard cutout eerily close to an upside-down map of Palestine.
Statues with missing limbs and eerie mannequins wrapped in white cloth ignited netizens who claimed that the brand is profiting off Palestinians’ misery.
One image, which appears to have been deleted from the campaign on the Zara website, depicted McMenamy wearing a studded leather jacket, holding a mannequin above her head, wrapped in plastic.
The unsettling portrayals of the bodies wrapped in white cloth caused social media users to draw parallels between the statue and the body of a Muslim in the Islamic burial attire or the 'kafan.'
Zara has yet to respond to the backlash.
how disgusting the world we live in,— نور ???????? (@noor_a25) December 9, 2023
how disgusting humans are when there is no humanity. #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/u4F10hF5No
There isn't any words that can describe how savage they are !— أم يعقوب (@ElhamKw) December 9, 2023
I can't see any fashion. I can see war and death !
compare between the first photo and the photo at the end !!pic.twitter.com/bnzESTxuhj#Boycottzara#FreePalestine
I usually don’t post such pictures but after seeing this I couldn't stop myself from protesting. How such a big brand do this for publicity stunt for advertisement , this is against the humanity. No humanity left in these scumbags.???? #BoycottZara pic.twitter.com/5yp8Mmv8eG— Iqra. (@weird_mystery_) December 10, 2023
Zara was founded in Spain in 1975. The clothing brand has more than 2,000 outlets in more than 90 countries, with multiple stores in the UAE including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Zara claims that the campaign “is an exercise in concentrated design that is conceived to showcase the finest aspects of Zara’s creative and manufacturing capabilities, ZARA ATELIER offers one garment, six ways - and with unlimited possibilities.”
In October 2022, Palestinians launched a campaign to boycott Zara, after its Franchise holder in "Israel", Joey Schwebel, met with members and head of the extremist Jewish Forces party Itamar Ben-Gvir, to support him in the Israeli elections.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
