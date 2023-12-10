Dolphin Police personnel booked for shooting TikTok video at land grabber's party

A group of four Dolphin police officers in Rawalpindi were charged with making a TikTok video and uploading it to the video sharing platform when they were on duty at the camp of the leader of the Occupy Group. Following this, a case has been registered against the four officers who made the video.

According to details, a case was registered against the Dolphin Force personnel under the provisions of the Police Order.

In the said video, four personnel of the Dolphin Force -- including head constable Tauseef and constables Imran, Muhammad Ali and Saqib (who were on patrol in the Newtown area) -- were seen in the camp of Khabib Khan, the leader of a land mafia. The police personnel regularly attended Khan’s parties and shot TikTok videos there.

According to the text of the case, the four Dolphin Force personnel were supposed to be patrolling in the area but instead they went to attend a party in the vicinity of Sadikabad Police Station.

It was written in the text that the police department is a disciplinary institution but the officials put the department's dignity at stake.