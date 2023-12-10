Dolphin Police personnel booked for shooting TikTok video at land grabber's party

A group of four Dolphin police officers in Rawalpindi were charged with making a TikTok video and uploading it to the video sharing platform when they were on duty at the camp of the leader of the Occupy Group. Following this, a case has been registered against the four officers who made the video.
According to details, a case was registered against the Dolphin Force personnel under the provisions of the Police Order.
In the said video, four personnel of the Dolphin Force -- including head constable Tauseef and constables Imran, Muhammad Ali and Saqib (who were on patrol in the Newtown area) -- were seen in the camp of Khabib Khan, the leader of a land mafia. The police personnel regularly attended Khan’s parties and shot TikTok videos there.
According to the text of the case, the four Dolphin Force personnel were supposed to be patrolling in the area but instead they went to attend a party in the vicinity of Sadikabad Police Station.
It was written in the text that the police department is a disciplinary institution but the officials put the department's dignity at stake.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
