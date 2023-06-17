Dolphin Force official commits suicide after dispute with wife in Lahore

LAHORE – A personnel of the Punjab Police’s Dolphin Force ended his life after a dispute with his wife in the Punjab capital, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said the incident occurred in Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road, where the police official, identified as Sakhawat, resided along with his wife.

Initial investigation revealed that the official took the extreme stop after he engaged in a fight with her wife.

A case has been registered against Sakhawat’s wife and others on a complaint lodged by his brother at Factory Area police station.

Dolphin Squad SP Zohain Ranjha said the body of the deceased had been sent to the Mayo Hospital for postmortem.