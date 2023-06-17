Dolphin Force official commits suicide after dispute with wife in Lahore

LAHORE – A personnel of the Punjab Police’s Dolphin Force ended his life after a dispute with his wife in the Punjab capital, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports said the incident occurred in Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road, where the police official, identified as Sakhawat, resided along with his wife.
Initial investigation revealed that the official took the extreme stop after he engaged in a fight with her wife.
A case has been registered against Sakhawat’s wife and others on a complaint lodged by his brother at Factory Area police station.
Dolphin Squad SP Zohain Ranjha said the body of the deceased had been sent to the Mayo Hospital for postmortem.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
