Grade-19 officer commits suicide in Lahore
LAHORE – A government officer ended his life in his residence in the provincial capital, a day ago after being posted in Lahore from Islamabad.
Police told local media outlets that Additional Commissioner Revenue Imran Raza Abbasi was found hanging with the ceiling fan in his apartment located in the Faisal Town area.
Local cops rushed to his residence after receiving information. His driver reportedly opened the door of his residence and found him dead.
Forensic teams reached the site and collected evidence while officials have started an investigation to find factors that prompted Abbasi to take his life.
Meanwhile, the victim’s family has refused the postmortem of the body while the investigators are waiting for the medical report.
Imran Raza earlier served as Director Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur and Faisalabad earlier.
