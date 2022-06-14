Get Ready – PakWheels Car Mela is coming to Karachi

Mark your calendars guys, as PakWheels Car Mela is coming to the city of lights, Karachi, on Sunday 19, 2022. Notably, the event is being held after a gap of two years; we met last in 2019. So, the excitement is high, and emotions are higher.

You can visit with your friends and family from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hall No. 6, Expo Center.

Already talk of the town, this one-of-a-kind Mela transforms the experience of buying and selling of cars by making it hassle-free for ordinary people.

Pakistan has a huge used car market, but people in large numbers still find it hard to buy and sell a genuine used car. So, to cater to the needs of consumers, PakWheels.com brings the sellers and the buyers under one roof for an exceptional buying and selling experience. PakWheels Car Mela is one such platform.

Benefits of PakWheels Car Mela

The benefits for the buyers are:

· Dozens of options under one roof

· Document check & payment transfer on the spot to avoid fraud

· PakWheels Inspection Service

For sellers:

· Hassle-free sale opportunity

· Face-to-face bargain

· Presence of hundreds of genuine buyers

· Service available for verification of auction sheet & inspection

PakWheels Auto Store Stall

Another exciting aspect of this event will be PakWheels Auto Store, where you can find a wide range of products, especially All-Purpose Cleaner (APC) and Spotless Car Wash Shampoo. These two products are our own and have proved to be a massive success among car lovers, so it is an excellent chance for you to get your own to clean and shine your car’s interior and exterior.

PakWheels Car Mela is a great opportunity to buy or sell a car on the spot with proper inspection and verification services. We have successfully arranged this event in Islamabad this year and it is your turn to be part of this huge event.

Are you excited for the Car Mela? Share your thoughts in the comments section.