China allows heat-treated beef import from Pakistan

Pakistan's all weather friend, China has once again offered assistance by allowing the entry of heat-treated beef from the South Asian country in an effort to help resolve its balance of payments issue.

According to Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Pakistan's supply of beef to China aids in resolving the country's balance of payments issue.

Qadir revealed that Pakistani beef now has access to the Chinese market thanks to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

As one of the biggest meat importers in the world and a substantial exporter of beef, respectively, China and Pakistan stand to gain significantly from this news.

Pakistan's ambassador to China Moin ul Haque confirmed the development and tweeted that Chinese Customs has announced that Pakistani heat-treated beef may now be exported to China.

An important turning point in China-Pakistani trade has been reached with this development. It provides a significant potential for Pakistani exporters to enter the $15 billion Chinese market.