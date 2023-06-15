Quaid-i-Azam University stokes outrage over blasting Holi event

ISLAMABAD – Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad remained in news for being among the top-ranked Institutions in the country, however, this time the higher education institution remained in bad light over a Holi event.

University students smear vibrant colors, and danced their hearts out to Bollywood songs to celebrate Holi – a significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours.

Videos doing rounds on the internet show fervent celebrations in the varsity as students grooved to Indian songs, smearing colours on each other. Some were spotted shaking legs in groups while others sprinkled colored water on each other while celebrating the event.

As the clips went viral, several social media users took to microblogging platforms and condemned the wild celebration as some linked it with Hindu religion while others called it cultural disorientation.

People also raised questions about how QAU administration and VC allowed such celebration, that according to them opposed the cultural and social norms.

Amid the opposition, some even praised the event and called it diverse moment where minorities can have their moments too.

Here's how people reacted:

