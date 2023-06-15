Asim Azhar, Merub Ali's adorable video steals spotlight

Lollywood’s love birds, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali, are back with a dose of PDA for their fans. The young couple, who enjoys millions of followers on multiple social media platform, are the definition of true love for many of their fans. The adorable duo is often seen hanging out on red carpets to casual dates, and the internet becomes obsessed every single time.
While the couple is currently focused on their individual careers, and plan to get married soon, netizens want them to share candid moments every now and then. To entertain their fans, the Tum Tum crooner and the Paristan starlet shared an adorable video of themselves hopping on a TikTok trend.
Sporting casual looks with white t-shirts, the couple’s laidback but wholesome vibe became an instant hit.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
Azhar and Ali announced their engagement last year. The couple is thriving In their own lives with Ali starting a career in drama industry already having appeared in Wabal, Paristan, and Sinf e Aahan, while Azhar is enjoying unprecedented success and recently released Bulleya opposite Pasoori famed singer Shae Gill.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.