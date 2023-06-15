Asim Azhar, Merub Ali's adorable video steals spotlight

Lollywood’s love birds, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali, are back with a dose of PDA for their fans. The young couple, who enjoys millions of followers on multiple social media platform, are the definition of true love for many of their fans. The adorable duo is often seen hanging out on red carpets to casual dates, and the internet becomes obsessed every single time.

While the couple is currently focused on their individual careers, and plan to get married soon, netizens want them to share candid moments every now and then. To entertain their fans, the Tum Tum crooner and the Paristan starlet shared an adorable video of themselves hopping on a TikTok trend.

Sporting casual looks with white t-shirts, the couple’s laidback but wholesome vibe became an instant hit.

Azhar and Ali announced their engagement last year. The couple is thriving In their own lives with Ali starting a career in drama industry already having appeared in Wabal, Paristan, and Sinf e Aahan, while Azhar is enjoying unprecedented success and recently released Bulleya opposite Pasoori famed singer Shae Gill.