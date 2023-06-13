Search

When will Asim and Merub get married?

Noor Fatima 12:22 AM | 13 Jun, 2023
When will Asim and Merub get married?
Source: Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Wedding bells may be ringing for Pakistani entertainment industry’s power couple, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali. The singer-actress duo, who has the internet wrapped around their finger, is ready to take the next step in their relationship but are only waiting for one thing.

In a guest appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Paristan actress revealed that she and the Tum Tum singer will definitely settle down soon but are waiting for their parents’ decision.

Ali detailed that Azhar and she were given blessings by their parents and would likely do so when it comes to marriage.

The Wabal star also stated that she’s currently focused on her studies and will walk down the aisle once she graduates with a Law degree. Azhar, on the flip side, is at the peak of his career and currently ruling the music scene in Pakistan. 

As for Ali, she has shown her acting prowess in a bunch of television serials including Paristan, Wabal, and Sinf e Aahan. 

Azhar is currently basking in the success of his latest single, Bulleya, in collaboration with rising star Shae Gill.

The couple is often seen sharing PDA filled pictures on Instagram with their millions of followers. Azhar and Ali announced their engagement last year.

Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins over internet

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

