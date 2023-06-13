When will Asim and Merub get married?

Wedding bells may be ringing for Pakistani entertainment industry’s power couple, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali. The singer-actress duo, who has the internet wrapped around their finger, is ready to take the next step in their relationship but are only waiting for one thing.
In a guest appearance on The Talk Talk Show hosted by Hassan Choudary, the Paristan actress revealed that she and the Tum Tum singer will definitely settle down soon but are waiting for their parents’ decision.
Ali detailed that Azhar and she were given blessings by their parents and would likely do so when it comes to marriage.
The Wabal star also stated that she’s currently focused on her studies and will walk down the aisle once she graduates with a Law degree. Azhar, on the flip side, is at the peak of his career and currently ruling the music scene in Pakistan.
As for Ali, she has shown her acting prowess in a bunch of television serials including Paristan, Wabal, and Sinf e Aahan.
Azhar is currently basking in the success of his latest single, Bulleya, in collaboration with rising star Shae Gill.
The couple is often seen sharing PDA filled pictures on Instagram with their millions of followers. Azhar and Ali announced their engagement last year.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
