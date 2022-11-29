Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins over internet
07:01 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Pop singer Asim Azhar and young starlet Merub Ali have melted fans' hearts with a lovely picture that the latter posted on Instagram.

While this isn’t the first time that Merub Ali and Asim Azhar have left fans swooning, the netizens are rooting for the couple and can't wait to see them get married.

Taking to Instagram, the Paristaan actor shared a picture from the LUX Style awards 2022. The picture captures a beautiful moment between the Ghalat Fehmi singer and his lady love.

On the work front, Merub is currently working in the drama serial Wabaal co-starring Sarah Khan and Tahla Chahour. The story of the serial revolves around a girl who is tired of poverty and lives an imaginary life of riches.

