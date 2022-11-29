TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new dance video in bridal dress goes viral
Controversial Pakistani TikTok star and actress Hareem Shah‘s recent bridal shoot has gone viral on social media.
Shah shared some of her charming videos from her bridal shoot to her Instagram account in which she can be seen donned in a beautiful red and gold bridal dress. She can be seen twirling and posing with her friend, who is also dressed to the nines.
Videos of Hareem Shah’s bridal shoot are being liked not only on TikTok but also on Instagram.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
