Congratulations pour in for new Army Chief General Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – General Asim Munir has received congratulations from national and international leaders as he assumed charge as Pakistan Army chief on Tuesday.

He has replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired from the army’s top office today after completing his six-year tenure.

Gen Bajwa handed over the command to Gen Asim during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the newly appointed Army Chief and congratulated him on assuming office of the Chief of the Army Staff.

He said becoming head of the Pakistan Army is a great honour. He said it is a blessing of the Almighty Allah that Pakistan Army has got a head of high calibre of professional capability.

The premier expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of Pakistan Army will be further enhanced.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed the Allah Almighty to help and guide the new army chief to counter security challenges including defence and security of the motherland and elimination of terrorism.

He assured Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security and safety of the country. He also prayed the best wishes for General Syed Asim Munir.

PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujat Hussain, in a message on Twitter, also congratulated Gen Asim Munir.

“I'd like to congratulate General Asim Munir on his appointment as Pakistan's new Chief of Army Staff. He is a competent officer who will do an excellent job. Allah has entrusted him with this responsibility and position which he will use for Pakistan's stability,” he wrote.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malki has also congratulated Gen Asim Munir and CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming the new responsibilities.

مجھے پاک فوج کے چیف عزتمآب جنرل عاصم منیر اور چیف آف سٹاف جنرل ساحر شمشاد مرزا کو مبارکباد دیتے ہوئے خوشی ہو رہی ہے ان کی کامیابی کے لیے دعا گو ہوں ۔

In a congratulatory message, former Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar hoped that national defence will strengthen further under Gen Asim Munir’s command.

“Congratulations to General Asim Munir, new Chief of Army Staff of #PakistanArmy. We are proud of our Armed forces & we hope that you will further strengthen national defence under your command. The whole nation stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces,” Sarwar’s tweet read.