Pakistani govt increases fee for trophy hunting permit to $25,000
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistani government has decided to sell permits to trophy hunters for a reserve fee of $25,000 each.
The move comes at a time when the government has decided to allow trophy hunting of endangered aryal deer from December 15 to March 31.
The federal government will auction off trophy hunting permits at the Punjab Wildlife Department’s Lahore office on December 5, according to reports.
Trophy hunters seeking permits will have to deposit a $5,000 reserve fee while submitting their applications to be eligible to take part in the auction. Permits will be issued to the highest bidders.
Last year, the reserve fee for trophy hunting of an aryal deer was set at $18,000.
The winners of the permits will not be allowed to hunt any other animal except aryal deer. Officials said that fine will be imposed on hunters violating the tropy hunting rules.
Eighty percent of the money received from the trophy hunting programme goes to local communities, which spend it on education, health and development projects.
The remaining 20 percent of the money will be deposited in the government's account.
Astore Markhor hunting permit auctioned for ... 03:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – The wildlife department in the country’s northernmost territory has auctioned hunting permits for ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Submarine cable cuts disrupt internet services in Pakistan09:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan beat Iran to clinch Central Asian Volleyball Champions 202209:52 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani govt increases fee for trophy hunting permit to $25,00008:55 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Congratulations pour in for new Army Chief General Asim Munir08:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- PITB, IT industry and academia join hands to launch Digital Hunar 2.0 ...07:27 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins over internet07:01 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new dance video in bridal dress goes ...07:24 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire04:51 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022