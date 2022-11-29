Shradhha Kapoor to play a brave Kashmiri girl in her next

Nivian Malik
08:20 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Shradhha Kapoor to play a brave Kashmiri girl in her next
Source: Shadhha Kapoor (Instragam)
Share

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is one of the few talented actors in B-town known for experimenting with their characters.

The Aashiqui 2 actress has always been upfront when it comes to portraying challenging roles from romantic heroines to daring women. With a history of channeling strong female characters like Haseena Parkar, the Godmother of Nagpada in Mumbai, Kapoor will be seen in an entirely different role this time.

Kapoor is in talks for a bold story based on the real life of a Kashmiri girl. Based on Rukhsana Kausar, a Kashmiri girl who killed a militant, the story will revolve around the strong-headed female.

For those unversed with Rukhsana Kausar's case, she is a young Kashmiri woman who became famous overnight after killing a militant and injuring another in her home in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.

On the evening of September 27, 2009, a group of militants stormed her home. Kausar and her brother defeated the assailants.

According to the Indian media, the producers were in search of a female actress who could ace the character and its age of 20-year-old on-screen as Kausar was of this age. Although this sounds like a challenge, the Half Girlfriend star has given high hopes to the production team.

On the work front, Kapoor is basking in the success of her cameo in the viral Bhediya song Thumkeshwari starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Kapoor will appear in Street Dancer 2 and Luv Ranjan's untitled follow-up opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer? 09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal this week, and the actor continues ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous ...
11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Maryam Noor shares breathtaking pictures from her ...
10:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga ...
11:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Head of jury at International Film Festival of ...
10:25 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Amna Ilyas turns up the temperature with new bold ...
06:16 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins ...
07:01 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr