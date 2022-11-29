Shradhha Kapoor to play a brave Kashmiri girl in her next

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is one of the few talented actors in B-town known for experimenting with their characters.

The Aashiqui 2 actress has always been upfront when it comes to portraying challenging roles from romantic heroines to daring women. With a history of channeling strong female characters like Haseena Parkar, the Godmother of Nagpada in Mumbai, Kapoor will be seen in an entirely different role this time.

Kapoor is in talks for a bold story based on the real life of a Kashmiri girl. Based on Rukhsana Kausar, a Kashmiri girl who killed a militant, the story will revolve around the strong-headed female.

For those unversed with Rukhsana Kausar's case, she is a young Kashmiri woman who became famous overnight after killing a militant and injuring another in her home in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.

On the evening of September 27, 2009, a group of militants stormed her home. Kausar and her brother defeated the assailants.

According to the Indian media, the producers were in search of a female actress who could ace the character and its age of 20-year-old on-screen as Kausar was of this age. Although this sounds like a challenge, the Half Girlfriend star has given high hopes to the production team.

On the work front, Kapoor is basking in the success of her cameo in the viral Bhediya song Thumkeshwari starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Kapoor will appear in Street Dancer 2 and Luv Ranjan's untitled follow-up opposite Ranbir Kapoor.