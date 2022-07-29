Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on America tour
Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill is all set to join Bollywood's beloved duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi on the America tour.

The Shamshera actor is all set to fly off to America for a special tour with his Munna Bhai co-star Arshad Warsi and internet sensation Shehnaaz will also be joining him.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old actor shared the announcement and posted a video on social media. The video shows Munna Bhai and Circuit telling fans about the tour where they come back together after 15 years. Shehnaaz then joins them and says that she will also be part of the team. 

"Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month! ✨

@prriahaiderproductions@bluepeacockentertainment @funasia@bollywoodevents@platinumevents@intensedmv

@dcec_celebrity_mgmt@thealpamehta@riccha.jai, captioned Gill.

The Sanju Baba Chale Amerika tour will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and go on till August 28, with a finale show in Washington DC. Mouni Roy, Isha Koppikar, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan, and Amit Mishra will also join the tour.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

