Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill
Share
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib was ecstatic as she had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as the Jalan star showered love on Katrina Kaif of Punjab.
Showing some love, Areeba Habib dropped lovely comments on the cutest reel posted on the Bigg Boss 13 fame's official Instagram handle.
Heaping compliments, the Koi Chank Rakh star praised the Indian actress for her beauty and cute expression and the interaction between the two gorgeous ladies is winning hearts on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice ... 06:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
The internet has deemed Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill as the perfect choice for the iconic Madhubala in the legendary ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Asia Cup 2022 shifted to UAE06:01 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
- The Bhagat Of Bar: Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar!05:00 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude photoshoot04:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022