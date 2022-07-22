Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill
06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Instagram
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib was ecstatic as she had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as the Jalan star showered love on Katrina Kaif of Punjab.

Showing some love, Areeba Habib dropped lovely comments on the cutest reel posted on the Bigg Boss 13 fame's official Instagram handle.

Heaping compliments, the Koi Chank Rakh star praised the Indian actress for her beauty and cute expression and the interaction between the two gorgeous ladies is winning hearts on the internet.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

