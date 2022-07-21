Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice for Madhubala's biopic

The internet has deemed Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill as the perfect choice for the iconic Madhubala in the legendary Bollywood actress' biopic and Twitterati is brimming with opinions.

The Bigg Boss fame is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona. But it's her striking resemblance with Madhubhala that brings her in the headlines once again.

For the unversed, Madhubala is a beloved Indian actress loved for her timeless beauty and stunning expressions. Unfortunately, she died at a very young age.

Now, years later, a biopic based on the life of timeless beauty is set in motion which is backed by her youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan. The details of the biopic have not been disclosed however, the fans are already giving their suggestions and the majority think that Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice for the role.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.