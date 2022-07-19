Shehnaaz Gill to share screen alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Indian actress and model, Shehnaaz Gill, is taking the internet by storm as there seems to be no stopping for the diva.

From making her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13 Gill climbed the ladder of success without looking back. The Kala Shah Kala actress will be staring in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film is beginning its production. The Sat Shri Akaal England actress would also be seen collaborating with Sanjay Dutt.

According to media outlets, Shehnaaz Gill, Sanjay Dutt, and Isha Kopikar were photographed at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios. Gill looked gorgeous in a red wrap-around dress complemented with soft curls and a bold red lip. On the other hand, Isha Kopikar donned a gold sequin dress with gold block heels. Sanjay Dutt was also seen in a black full-sleeved tee and baggy pants.

She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

Gill also graces various reality shows, including Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and the 14th and 15th seasons of Bigg Boss.