Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from Baazigar
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her beauty. But this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.
This time around, the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab' Gill dropped another dance video where can be seen grooving to the song “Kitaben Bahut Si” from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baazigar with her friend and designer Ken Ferns.
The Bigg Boss fame took to her official Instagram account to share a new reel. Dressed to the nines, Shehnaaz looked charming in a black top with white bootcut jeans with cute expressions. The fans were delighted to watch the hilarious video.
"tu hi toh mera dost hai @iamkenferns #shehnaazgill". captioned the 28-year-old.
On the work front, Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
